Tracy Man Arrested on Child Molestation Charges

TRACY — A 34-year-old Tracy man has been arrested on three charges of child molestation, according to police.

Nolan Bradley, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.

According to police, Bradley recently worked as a counselor at a group home in Tracy. Police got a tip that Bradley may be involved in inappropriate sexual contact with a minor.

Detectives followed up on the report and say they found enough evidence to arrest Bradley on child molestation charges.

The Tracy Police Department is trying to find any other juveniles who may have had contact with Bradley during the time he worked at the group home. Anyone with information is asked to call (209) 831-6623.