Capital City Freeway On-Ramp at Auburn Boulevard Closed Due to Single-Car Accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The Capital City Freeway on-ramp at Auburn Boulevard will be closed throughout Thursday morning due to a single-car accident.

Around 2:30 a.m. CHP responded to a semi-truck accident on the Auburn Boulevard on-ramp going onto Capital City Freeway.

The truck was driving too fast on the turn going onto the freeway, spun out and hit both freeway walls.

The driver suffered minor injuries but no one else was hurt.

The crash caused concrete and metal to fall about 30 feet onto I-80 westbound.

The debris did not hit anything when they fell and CHP has cleaned them up off of I-80.

Caltrans is inspecting the structural integrity of the overpass and the on-ramp will be closed throughout the morning while they make repairs.