Community Comes Together to Replace Davis Woman’s Tricycle

DAVIS -- This isn't just a uniquely decorated tricycle -- when Cathy Speck rides it's an escape.

It feels like there's nothing wrong with me. That I don't have cancer, I don't have ALS," Speck said.

So when someone stole the Davis woman's beloved trike Wednesday from her apartment on D Street, they didn't just take her freedom, they broke her heart.

"Just felt completely empty and stunned," she said.

It didn't take long for word to get out about the loss. That's when the Davis community stepped in and in just one day they had a new trike for Speck.

A generous donation from the Davis Police Officers Association, Davis Community Church and help from Foy's Bike Shop in Woodland gave Cathy her mobility back.

"To see her so excited about having something nice, that she would be proud of, makes us proud that we can help a hometown hero like Cathy Speck," said Davis police Officer Keirith Briesenick.

She couldn't be happier.

"It feels when other people help other people that spreads the love around," Speck said.

Whether it's her ALS and cancer diagnoses or her stolen trike, nothing will taint Cathy's positive outlook on life. She says when something bad happens something good is sure to follow.

"I was so close to my trike that I didn't know if there could be a proper substitute, but when you heard me go, 'wow wow wow' that this is amazing," Speck said.

Now that she has a new trike she'll continue to find happiness at every turn.