Paul is in the kitchen with Sous Chef Matthew Zust from The Porch as he cooks Nashville Hot Chicken - fried thighs and legs seasoned with a blend of cayenne, garlic, herbs and spices to be served with house made pickles and sliced white bread

The Porch will be participating in Dine Downtown where participants can experience the city's gourmet food scene. This event will benefit social services and food literacy programs in Sacramento.