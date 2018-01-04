Elverta Food Closet Moves to New Location on Rio Linda Boulevard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELVERTA -- "I feel very blessed to have this place here."

The Elverta Food Closet is up and running at its new location on Rio Linda Boulevard.

"It helps me. I'm on the food stamp program and it helps to stretch things out," said Rosina Antonini, a Food Closet client.

Antonini is among the locals who make a weekly visit to the Food Closet on Thursdays between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., when the doors open up with plenty of food to offer.

"They give you milk, bread, eggs. And before the holidays, they give you a turkey. It was a surprise. I wasn't expecting that," she said.

Director Michael Huiras says the amount of food they provide to each client is dependent on the number of people in each family.

And the closet even provides for those whose families include furry members.

"I don't know what I would do. I've got animals and they give out dog food and cat food ... yeah, they do," she said.

The Food Closet takes monetary, clothing and food donations at 9 a.m. on Thursdays.

"I'm real happy that they're out here in Elverta," Antonini said.

The Food Closet also provides for those living in the Rio Linda area code.

"They run everything really smoothly in there," said Dale Patterson.

Patterson, who works at Elverta Sudsy Paws next door, says she's glad the Food Closet is there to help those in need in their area.

"They've been really good neighbors to us," Patterson said.