Fuel Mix-Up Causes Headaches for Yuba City Gas Station, Drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUBA CITY -- The new year is getting off to a rough start for convenience market owner Varinder Kumar.

About a dozen motorists who bought gasoline at his Holly Oak Grocery and Gas on Garden Highway say their cars stopped running.

Kumar discovered that the fuel delivery driver accidentally put diesel fuel into his premium gas storage tank and gasoline into his diesel tank.

Some victims are saying car repairs may cost them $500 to $800. Kumar says it was not his doing, but he won't dodge responsibility. He says he wants to make things right with victims.

Kumar is working with the delivery company to get them compensation. He says he may have to dip into his own pocket to help customers he's had for years.

Sutter County's Ag Commissioner who oversees Weights and Measures enforcement says Kumar is cooperating with the investigation.

It's been 10 years since a similar case occurred and fines of around $2,000 were assessed to those responsible for business code violations.