Mae is in the studio with the CEO/President of Catalyst Mortgage in Sacramento Brandon Haefele to talk about the lending limit increase for homebuyers in our area.

Sacramento-area home shoppers will enjoy a late holiday gift – an almost $29,000 increase in the lending limit for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac mortgages starting Jan. 1.

The boost will allow more home shoppers to qualify for higher-priced homes.