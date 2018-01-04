× Man Arrested in Del Paso Heights Shooting

SACRAMENTO — A man has been arrested in a deadly, mid-December shooting in eastern Del Paso Heights.

Police say 28-year-old David Eggman was arrested Tuesday.

In the early morning hours of Dec. 16, Sacramento Police officers responded to North Avenue near Dayton Street after getting reports of a person being shot. That person was rushed to the hospital, where he died a few days later.

Investigators say a second shooting victim had been taken to the hospital, but is expected to recover.

Eggman faces charges of homicide and attempted homicide.