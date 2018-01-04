Oroville Police on the Lookout for Homicide Suspect

OROVILLE — One person is dead following a shooting in Oroville and police are searching for the suspect.

Police say the shooting happened on Fort Wayne Street near Burlington Avenue about 12:45 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived on scene, the victim had already been transported to an area hospital. The victim later died from their injuries, police said. Their identity has not been released.

Officers say they believe 30-year-old Johsua Lee Sealy of Oroville is responsible for the shooting and is wanted by police.

Sealy should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Sealy’s whereabouts is asked to call the Oroville Police Department at (530) 538-2444.