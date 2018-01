SOUTH SACRAMENTO –Authorities are investigating a homicide near Rosa Parks Middle School in South Sacramento.

Officers responded to the scene near 7400 Muirfield Way and 68th Avenue around 1 a.m.

They found an adult male with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

No motive or suspect information has been determined by investigators.

Investigators have been focusing a lot of their attention on this gold Chevy.The backseat window looks shot out. There are several bullet holes in the side of car as well. This is where @SacPolice say one man was found with a gunshot wound, he’s since died from his injures @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/8LTeyxSzVO — Pedro Rivera (@PedroRiveraTV) January 4, 2018

SPD investigating a shooting on the 7400 block of Muirfield Way. PIO on scene. Media to stage at Muirfield Way / 68th Avenue. #sacpd pic.twitter.com/hmwsuAnMbb — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) January 4, 2018