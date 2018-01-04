Silicon Valley’s Latest Craze: Raw Water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN FRANCISCO -- The latest baffling Silicon Valley trend has public health officials concerned.

Raw water, which is spring water that has not been treated or filtered or sterilized in any way, has become a hit in the Bay Area. At least one grocer in San Francisco is selling 2.5-gallon jugs for $60.

An Oregon company that sells raw water says it tests the bacteria in each bottle and advertises its product as having a shelf life of "one lunar cycle" (about 30 days).

According to a New York Times piece on the trend, proponents argue that filtration and added fluoride in tap water kills beneficial bacteria.

But food safety advocates disagree.

"Almost everything conceivable that can make you sick can be found in water," attorney Bill Marler told the Business Insider.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, untreated water can contain cholera, Hepatitis A, E. coli, carcinogens and metals. Untreated water may even contain parasites like Giardia, which can cause, among other things, vomiting and diarrhea.

See the FDA's guidelines for bottled water here.