Your Weekend, January 4

Looking for something to do this weekend? Courtesy of Sacramento365, Paul and Simone have some fun activities you can enjoy.

Something Rotten

Community Center Theater

Thurs 2pm & 8pm; Fri 8pm; Sat 2pm & 8pm; Sun 2pm

Sac Anime

Sacramento Convention Center

Fri 11am-1am; Sat 10am-1am; Sun 10am-6pm

The Great Train Show

Cal Expo

Sat & Sun 10am-4pm

Luxury Wedding Show

Tsakopoulos Library Galleria

Sun Noon-4pm

MAKE IT A NIGHT:

The Musical of Musicals: The Musical

Sacramento Theatre Company

Thurs 7pm; Fri 8pm; Sat 2pm & 8pm; Sun 2pm & 7pm

Melting Pot Sacramento

814 15th St, Sacramento, CA 95814

Chando's Cantina

805 15th St, Sacramento, CA 95814