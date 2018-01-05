11-Year-Old Boy Dies a Week after Hit-and-Run Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANCHO CORDOVA -- Four solitary candles marked the simple memorial for Angelo Cioaca, just feet away from where a car hit the 11-year-old the day after Christmas.

A neighbor told FOX40 someone put out the candles Wednesday, the day Angelo died from his injuries.

The traffic safety situation in the area of Croetto Way and Mills Park depends on which neighbor you ask. Some say it’s not so bad, and others feel a crash like the one that killed Angelo was inevitable.

But all agree that the potential for danger is great because a lot of children ride bikes and play in the neighborhood.

"They’re just playing out here, they don’t know what’s going on around them," said Ricardo Andrade. "They’re not usually aware."

That is reportedly what happened in Angelo’s case. Investigators say he darted into traffic and a car, driven by Geanini Fota, slammed into him.

Fota was not believed to be responsible for the crash, but the 19-year-old ran away from the scene and was charged with hit and run. He was released from Sacramento County Jail shortly after his arrest and was supposed to have appeared in court Thursday. However, before he could show up for his arraignment he was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.