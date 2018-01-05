Stockton Emergency Food Bank Director Found Dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Stockton officials have launched a homicide investigation after the executive director of the Stockton Emergency Food Bank was found dead.

Mike Donaghy's body was discovered in one of his rental properties on Valley Oak Drive around 3:45 a.m. Friday. The Stockton Police Department reports the 60-year-old's death was initially deemed suspicious in nature.

Following an autopsy, Stockton officials ruled his death a homicide.

No motive or suspect information has been reported.

Absolutely heart broken. Mike was an amazing community partner and fine public servant. Our community was better for his efforts. Prayers for his family and staff. https://t.co/ALYD4sa99Q — Michael Tubbs (@MichaelDTubbs) January 6, 2018

FOX40 recently interview Donaghy last month when the food bank received a $10,000 donation.

Donaghy had been with the food bank since June 2016 and was a long-time supporter of local non-profit agencies throughout his career, according to his LinkedIn. He served on boards of United Way, the Child Abuse Prevention Council and the Stockton and Tracy chambers of commerce. In 2002 and 2003 Donaghy was named volunteer of the year with the American Heart Association.

In 2001 Donaghy was awarded the Stockton Chamber of Commerce "Business Manager of the Year."

FOX40 reached out to the Stockton Emergency Food Bank Friday night. They say they are aware of the executive director's death but are not commenting at this time.

This is Stockton's first reported homicide of 2018, according to the police department.

Stay with FOX40 News for more updates on this investigation.