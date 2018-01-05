Bicyclist Dies after Being Hit by 2 Cars in Stockton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- A bicyclist in Stockton died after he was hit by two cars.

South Airport Way and Second Street in Stockton is now the scene of a tragedy. The Stockton Police Department reports a man in his 60s was hit by two cars and killed there a little before 8 p.m. Thursday.

Orlando Jose says he saw the aftermath.

“We saw two cars parked on this side and, like, bystanders calling for 911, and we were like, 'Oh my God,'” Jose said.

The first car that hit the man drove off but the second person actually stopped and called police, investigators say.

Investigators have not released how exactly the crash happened. As of Friday afternoon no suspect information has been released.

For Jose he says the community is aware the intersection can be dangerous. When driving, cycling, or walking in the area he is always mindful.

“Just make sure you look both ways and have your lights on your bike, and be aware of your surroundings," Jose told FOX40. "Because, you know, that one mistake it could be your life.”

A representative with the San Joaquin County Coroner’s Office says they are still waiting to release the victim’s identity. It is currently pending next of kin notification.

If you have any information about this case please contact the Stockton Police Department or Stockton Crime Stoppers.