California Ad Meant to Discourage Drugged Driving Nipped in the Bud

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- California nipped an ad about driving high right in the bud, pulling it from the airwaves after some called it controversial.

Although the message was meant to discourage drugged driving, the characters in the commercial explain why they need medicinal and enjoy recreational pot.

Some worried the delivery could encourage more people to start smoking, especially now that people can buy it legally.

“Even before, when it wasn’t legal, I would see people smoking while they were driving," said Frank Barbosa. "So, I’m thinking now that it’s legal they’ll probably do it even more.”

The California Department of Traffic Safety told FOX40 they "are cognizant and share the concerns expressed over certain elements of the ad" and "will continue to refine and improve (its) messaging."

Theresa Pierce did not think the ad needed to be pulled from the air.

"People need to chill, is what I say. Seriously,” Pierce said.

She’s an expert in chill now after living through decades of chronic pain.

“I broke my back 28 years ago. I fell and broke my back," Pierce said.

Pierce was at RCP, an Arden-area dispensary where she picked up the pot she uses to ease that pain. Before pot she said she got by with "sheer will."

She says preventing drugged driving is a matter of individual responsibility and not related to why it is used.

“If they are responsible then they won’t drive if they become impaired,” Pierce said.

The OTS released the following statement regarding the ad: