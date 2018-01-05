CHP Swears In 108 New Officers at Graduation Ceremony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST SACRAMENTO -- A graduation ceremony was held Friday for 108 California Highway Patrol, a chance for family and friends to celebrate the start of their loved ones' new careers.

The new officers were sworn in after 28 grueling weeks of training.

"We are proud of all of them," acting CHP Comissioner Warren Stanley said.

Among the cadets was Steven Torres, and among the crowd was his new fiance, Mikayla Wagner. Torres proposed after Wednesday's Cadet Run.

"I was shocked and a little nervous standing up there in front of (the cadets) but it was the most amazing time ever," Wagner said.

Fast forward to Friday, Wagner is watching is watching her new fiance fulfill his dreams.

"We've been together for almost five years, and ever since I've been with him it was always something that he wanted to do," she told FOX40. "No matter how hard it got he still finished it."

While memories were being made, the dangerous reality of the job was also present at the ceremony.

On Christmas Eve, a man investigators say was driving drunk and high slammed into Officer Andrew Camilleri's patrol car on Interstate 880 in Hayward. Camilleri was killed and his partner was injured.

Friday's ceremony was held in Camilleri's honor, and his family was in attendance.

"Andrew's service will never be forgotten and you will always be supported, and you and your family will always be a part of the CHP family," Stanley said.

It's reminders like the sacrifice by Camilleri that these cadets and their families will always remember.