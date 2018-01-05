FBI Tips For Keeping Kids Safe Online

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gina Swankie with the Sacramento FBI Field Office is in the studio with Mae to talk about keeping children safe on social media.

Some tips include:

-Monitor your children’s use of the Internet; keep your Internet computer in an open, common room of the house.

-Tell your kids why it’s so important not to disclose personal information online.

-Check your kids’ profiles and what they post online.

-Report inappropriate activity to the website or law enforcement immediately.

-Explain to your kids that once images are posted online they lose control of them and can never get them back.

-Instruct your kids to use privacy settings to restrict access to profiles so only the individuals on their contact lists are able to view their profiles.

-Remind kids to only add people they know in real life to their contact lists.