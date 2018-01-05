Fire at Bret Harte Elementary School Found to be Arson

MODESTO — During an investigation. the Regional Fire Investigation Unit found the fire at Bret Harte Elementary School on December 29 was set intentionally.

On December 29, crews from Modesto and Ceres fire departments responded to a fire at a detached wing of the school.

It took approximately 40 minutes to get the fire under control and crews were able to limit the fire to the building of origin.

Two fifth grade classrooms, a computer lab and the school’s library were destroyed.

No one was injured during the fire.

Officials believe the fire originated in the wing that was destroyed but have not been able to pin point the exact start location due to extreme damages and the roof collapsing.

Three juveniles have been interviewed by authorities and refereed to juvenile probation and the District Attorney’s Office for the consideration of criminal charges.

School is expected to resume after winter break on January 16.