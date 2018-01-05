Locals with Lotto Fever Rush to Stockton Store for Chance to Win Millions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Lotto fever has hit the entire country, including San Joaquin County.

With a combined billion dollar jackpot up for grabs potential lottery winners are heading to the 7-Eleven on West Benjamin Holt Drive off Interstate 5, buying handfuls of tickets. The store, according to the California Lottery, sells the most lottery tickets in San Joaquin County.

Earlier Friday afternoon FOX40 met someone who bought $100 worth of tickets. A clerk at the store says at noon they sold at least $3,000 worth of tickets to hopeful customers.

A combined $1 billion is up for grabs, and while many shared the houses they would buy, the cars they would cruise in, the dreams of winning millions, Joseph Evans was a little more grounded.

“I’m not playing to win big money. I know the odds are too heavy," Evans said. "I’m a Christian man, believe in what God provides for me. I receive and God don’t play chance."

Evans says he bought two lotto tickets and shelled out $4.

"I gamble, but I’m playing this just out of necessity," Evans said. "I’m not perfect.”