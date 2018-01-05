Manteca Optometrist’s Office Hit by Car for Fourth Time

MANTECA — Optometrist Fred Stellhorn joked Friday that people think he has a drive-thru business after a car driven by an apparent drunk diver crashed into his building early Saturday morning.

It is the fourth time a car has rammed his office in his 30 years at the location on North Fremont Avenuein Manteca. Each was caused by a drunk driver.

The latest collision buckled walls and doorways, destroyed counter tops and damaged $150,000 in equipment.

Luckily, Stellhorn helped build the office and knew where to cap off water pipes that burst and stopped the flooding that also occurred.

Stellhorn has refused to put barriers in front on his building which is at the end of a T-intersection because he believes they could do serious damage to wayward drivers.

He says he’s taking the latest wreck in stride and opened for business the same day the collision happened.