Sacramento Deputies Work Together to Save Newborn’s Life

SACRAMENTO -- A crew at the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department has seen a lot.

Working the graveyard shift they deal with their fair share of trauma and devastation. They thought a call on Dec. 17 would be no different.

"There was a newborn who had just been born and was not breathing," said Sgt. Kenny Lee.

Once they got there they knew the experience would actually be one to remember.

A baby boy was born premature at a South Sacramento home. Deputies Elizabeth Woodward and Eric Door and Sgt. Lee walked inside to see the baby "totally limp... legs dangling."

They are not doctors and only have basic medical training, but with the help of the fire department on the phone the team worked together.

"I kind of just put my hand underneath his head and kind of tilted it back, and just kind of rubbing his chest a little bit," Woodward said.

"The fire department told me to tie off the cord," Door said.

"I ran and grabbed a string from a pair of shorts," Lee said. "It was the closest thing to grab. We were able to tie off the umbilical cord."

Then, the moment they were waiting for finally happened.

"Legs started moving a little, one eye opened," Lee said.

What they did that day saved the life of a baby boy appropriately named Mesiah, born at just two pounds 13 ounces he's gaining strength every day at a Sacramento hospital.

The sheriff's office deputies say they have unofficially adopted Mesiah and will always remember when he unexpectedly came into the world.

"We only get called when something bad is happening, and so it's kind of nice to be there and help her through it and be a part of a good story," Woodward said.