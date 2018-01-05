Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Back by popular demand, this hilarious satire returns to STC with the debut of new, additional material by writers Eric Rockwell and Joanne Bogart. A fanciful parody, the show pays homage to classic musical theatre tropes from across the ages, with a cast of four in those fated recurring melodrama roles of villain, hero, ingénue, and matron. You, too, will be taken to fantastic, but somehow familiar, musical lands and are destined to leave the theatre in stitches.

More info:

The Musical of Musicals - The Musical!

Now - February 11

Multiple showtimes

Sacramento Theatre Company

1419 H. St

(916) 443-6722

SacTheatre.org