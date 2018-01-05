Vacaville Couple Stumbles Upon Diamond Rings, Returns Them to Their Owner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VACAVILLE -- Some believe honest people are hard to find these days, but for Dave and Nora Johnson of Vacaville it was just a matter of doing the right thing.

Out for a walk over the holiday's with their dog, Little Bear, the Johnsons saw something on the ground twinkle in the sunlight.

"I thought that they were something that the little girls in the neighborhood had probably been playing with," Nora Johnson said.

"'There's more than one there. Oh my gosh, there's two, now three, wow there's four there,'" Dave Johnson recalls saying. "So, I reached down and picked them up and slipped them on my little finger."

The Johnsons took the rings home, where they sat on their kitchen counter for a couple of days. But something did not sit well with Dave Johnson, so he took the rings to the local jeweler to have them appraised.

"'There's four of them. Probably 12 (thousand) to 15,000,'" Dave Johnson said. "I said, 'You're serious?' He said, 'Oh yeah. These are platinum, made by Tiffany with real diamonds. They're quite valuable.'"

The Johnsons knew the only thing they could do was to try and find the owner of the rings. As luck would have it, someone had posted about the rings on the neighborhood website.

"She just said five wedding rings, no description or anything," Dave Johnson said.

The Johnsons' neighbor just so happened to be a cop with Vacaville police, so the officer came out with a metal detector to the same place where the other four rings were found.

"And they looked around and they found the fifth ring in the dirt a couple of feet off the sidewalk," Dave Johnson said. "So, I said, 'That establishes my credibility at least.'"

The situation also brought back a happy memory for the Johnsons. Several years ago Nora Johnson lost her wedding ring only to have someone find it and return it to her.

"That's right, what comes around goes around," Nora Johnson said.

"Well, you know what, you do the right thing. You do the right thing and you feel good," Dave Johnson said.

The owner of the rings was a woman visiting Vacaville from Michigan. FOX40 was told she was grateful for the Johnsons and their honesty.