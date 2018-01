Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento's bid to attract one of the world's most valuable companies is heating up.

The capital city was just highlighted by Inc. Magazine as one of the top five dark horse cities for Amazon's next headquarters. Amazon says it plans to spend more than $5 billion on the facility and hire as many as 50,000 workers.

CEO Barry Broome of The Greater Sacramento Economic Council discusses the intense, multicity bidding process.

The stakes are high as the winning city could get millions of dollars in revenue from Amazon.