Man Arrested for Homicide Related to Human Bones Found in North Highlands

SACRAMENTO — A 22-year-old man has been identified as the suspect and arrested for the homicide of the person who’s remains were discovered in a shallow grave on December 26.

Around 2:30 p.m. authorities were called to a home on Dundee Drive, near Don Julio Boulevard and Larry Way, where construction workers believed they had discovered human bones in the backyard.

Investigators uncovered an entire human skeleton.

At the time of the discovery, no one was living in the home.

The homeowner, Dimeas, had been renovating the home after his previous tenants had been evicted in November for not paying rent and leaving the home in terrible condition.

On Friday, authorities identified and arrested Michael Christopher Sager in north Sacramento County.

Sager has been booked in Sacramento Main County Jail and is not eligible for bail.

Investigators believe the victim and Sager got into an argument in the Summer of 2015 which led to Sager stabbing and killing the victim.

They believe this all occurred at the home on Dundee Drive,

At this time, the victim’s identity has not been released.

