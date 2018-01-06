Shooting in Fairfield Leads to Multi-Car Collision; Several Injuries Reported

FAIRFIELD — A shooting near Interstate 80 in Fairfield led to a multi-vehicle collision and has left several people injured.

The Fairfield Police Department reports occupants in a car traveling down Waterman Boulevard near Hilborn Road began shooting at a Honda Accord. The driver of the Honda was hit multiple times by the gunfire and lost control of the car, striking other vehicles on the roadway. At least three cars were hit.

Officials say the driver has been hospitalized with life-threatening wounds.

An unknown number of people were also injured in the crash. Medic Ambulance out of Vallejo initially reported at least eight people were hurt.

The police department is investigating and called the crash a “critical incident.” No suspect information has been reported.

Freeway exits along I-80 onto Air Base Parkway and Waterman Boulevard will be closed off in both directions for several hours.