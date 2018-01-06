Stockton Community in Shock after Emergency Food Bank Director’s Sudden Death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- The city of Stockton is still in shock after a community leader was found dead Friday morning in a rental complex he owned.

"A great public servant." That’s the message many are sending after the tragic passing of Mike Donaghy, who spent the past year and a half at the Stockton Emergency Food Bank. While questions still remain on what happened to him, many are remembering him for all the service he did for the community.

Donaghy’s sights were always on helping the community.

Just last month, Donaghy was excited about receiving a $10,000 check following the Stockton Emergency Food Bank’s annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway.

The community is now thanking Donaghy for years of service after he was found dead in a rental complex he owned on Valley Oak Drive in Stockton.

FOX40 spoke to Donaghy’s wife on the phone Saturday morning. She said he went to run errands and speak to a tenant about rent Thursday evening, but after not coming home around 10 that night they knew something was wrong.

She said they were able to track his phone around 2 a.m. and it led them to the duplex, where deputies found him.

Donaghy’s wife said he was diabetic but did not know what caused his death. Stockton police have ruled his death a homicide but have not released a cause of death.

The police department says there are no suspects at this time.

Stockton Emergency Food Bank Board President Brian Heck released a statement Saturday, saying quote:

“Mike was extremely instrumental in helping set the course for continued success of the food bank in serving those in need of our community. He did it with class and professionalism that has been long admired in whatever he did. We will sorely miss him and his wonderful spirit.”

Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs also spoke of Donaghy’s death, saying quote:

“Absolutely heart broken. Mike was a fine public servant and community partner. Prayers for his family. We were better for his contributions."

Many on social media agreed, offering condolences for a man who did so much for the Stockton community and, at 60 years old, was gone too soon.

Donaghy’s wife has asked, in lieu of flowers, that donations be sent to the Stockton Emergency Food Bank in honor of Mike.