Trump Appears to Say He’s Willing to Meet with Mueller’s Team

(CNN) — President Donald Trump appeared to say Saturday he’s still willing to meet with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team over the Russia investigation during an exchange with reporters at Camp David, adding there’s been “no collusion.”

When asked by a reporter if he would meet with Mueller if requested, Trump responded, “yeah,” but then immediately deflected to say there was “no collusion” between his campaign and Moscow in its alleged efforts to influence last year’s election. Trump did not clarify his remarks.

“Just so you understand, there’s been no collusion, there’s been no crime, and in theory everybody tells me I’m not under investigation — maybe Hillary (Clinton) is, I don’t know — but I’m not,” he told reporters. “But we have been very open. We could have done it two ways. We could have been very closed, and it would have taken years. But you know, sort of like when you’ve done nothing wrong, let’s be open and get it over with.”

He continued: “Because, honestly, it’s very, very bad for our country. It’s making our country look foolish. And this is a country that I don’t want looking foolish. And it’s not gonna look foolish as long as I’m here.”

CNN reported the Trump Organization has provided documents on a range of events, conversations and meetings from Trump’s real estate business to investigators probing Russian election meddling, according to three people familiar with the matter.

The bulk of the information is focused on the period between June 2015, when Trump announced his candidacy, and his January 2017 inauguration.

The information provided in 2017 to Mueller’s team and congressional investigators so far involves the activities of the company’s executives as well as meetings and events, including emails and calendar entries, mostly connected to campaign-related matters, according to two of the sources.