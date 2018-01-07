6 Killed in Wrong Way Crash along I-5 Near Woodland

WOODLAND — The California Highway Patrol says six people were killed early Sunday morning along Interstate 5 near Woodland.

Around 12:30 a.m. officers got reports of a wrong way driver, traveling southbound in northbound lanes.

Investigators say the wrong way car, described as a Chevrolet, hit a Dodge in the same lane. Both vehicles were on fire when officers responded.

The woman in the Chevrolet and the three women and two men in the Dodge were killed. The two drivers were the only people wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Investigators say it’s unclear if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash as asked to contact the California Highway Patrol Woodland office at (530) 662-4685.

The victims in the crash have not been identified.