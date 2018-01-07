Officers Discover Man Killed, Another Injured in Roseville Apartment

ROSEVILLE — A man was killed and another injured overnight Saturday in a Roseville apartment.

Around 11:10 p.m. a 33-year-old man was taken into custody after officers responded to a disturbance reported at the Siena Apartments on 2501 Hayden Parkway and found the deceased victim.

A third man was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

It has not been made clear what led up to the homicide. The Roseville Police Department confirms no firearm was used in the altercation.

None of the men involved have been identified, but the police department reports all three knew one other and may have been roommates.

The last reported homicide in Roseville was in 2014.

