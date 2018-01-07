Suisun City Police Looking for Missing Man with Dementia

SUISUN CITY — The Suisun City Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding an at-risk missing man.

Michael Gomez suffers from dementia and is unable to care for himself, according to police.

Sunday morning, Gomez walked away from his boarding house on Harrier Drive in Suisun City.

He is described as a white/Hispanic man who is 57 years old, stands about 6-feet-2-inches tall and weighs about 340 pounds. He has tattoos on his neck.

Gomez was last seen wearing a white hat, red and green jacket and blue jeans. He uses a cane to walk.

Anyone who sees Michael Gomez is asked to call the Suisun City Police Department at (707) 421-7373.