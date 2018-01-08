× Big Rigs Overturn on I-5 Near Manteca, Lanes Blocked

LATHROP — Two lanes of southbound Interstate 5 in Lathrop were blocked early Monday afternoon because of two overturned big rigs.

Emergency crews said one car overturned, as well.

The crash happened near the Mossdale Road exit, between Manteca and Tracy.

Caltrans tweeted that drivers should expect delays, and there was no estimated time for the wreck to clear. Traffic in both directions was impacted.

No injuries were reported. The crash appeared to be rain-related.

Vehicle Accident: I-5 at Louise Ave. 2 overturned big rigs and 1 overturned sedan. Use alternate routes and drive with caution. Both north and southbound lanes of I-5 are impacted. pic.twitter.com/MPAoqqoOU4 — Lathrop Manteca Fire (@lathropmanteca) January 8, 2018