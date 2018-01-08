Big Rigs Overturn on I-5 Near Manteca, Lanes Blocked
LATHROP — Two lanes of southbound Interstate 5 in Lathrop were blocked early Monday afternoon because of two overturned big rigs.
Emergency crews said one car overturned, as well.
The crash happened near the Mossdale Road exit, between Manteca and Tracy.
Caltrans tweeted that drivers should expect delays, and there was no estimated time for the wreck to clear. Traffic in both directions was impacted.
No injuries were reported. The crash appeared to be rain-related.
37.781416 -121.312530