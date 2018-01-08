Clogged Drains Make Season’s First Storm a Messy One

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Clogged storm drains led to some minor flooding Monday as the first significant rain of the season moved into the Sacramento area.

The valley was forecast to receive up to two inches of rain early in the week.

"The highways are insane," driver Karen Devaney said. "The visibility is really bad."

Devaney says she hydroplaned on her drive from Davis to Curtis Park.

Leaves, branches and Christmas trees left in the gutter kept city crews busy as they worked to clear pooling water. One crew told FOX40 they struggled to keep up with all the requests.

Some neighbors said they wouldn't wait for cleanup crews to come. Doug Wright, who lives in the Pocket neighborhood, cleared gutters himself while his neighbors were at work.

"We've had this street almost flood before," he said.

Seeing the conditions on the road had some people opting to take it easy on Monday.

"I've only driven for about five minutes from down the street to here," Devon Wallner said.

Wallner chose to enjoy a cup of coffee and a book under an awning outside.

"Oh it's nice, I can't ask for a better day. You know it's my day off today so it's great," Wallner said. "I was sitting inside but it's not that cold out and listening to the rain is quite nice so I thought I'd do it."