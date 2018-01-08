Cooking: Fat City Prepares for Dine Downtown

Posted 11:23 AM, January 8, 2018, by , Updated at 11:14AM, January 8, 2018

Executive Chef Christian Viau introduces two dishes Fat City Bar and Cafe will be preparing for the 13th annual Dine Downtown Restaurant Week.

Grab tickets to enjoy Fat City's organic salmon with pineapple salsa and roasted thyme and honey parsnips on a bed of black rice. Then finish off the meal with a banana cream pie.

Dine Downtown starts Friday. Tickets cover a three-course prix fixe meal at any participating restaurant. Make reservations at Fat City in Old Sacramento through the Downtown Sac site.