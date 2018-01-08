Fire Breaks Out in Mercedes-Benz Showroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Crews have been working to patch up holes in a roof at the front of a Mercedes-Benz dealership in Sacramento.

The damage resulted from the aftermath of a fire that sparked just before 12:30 a.m. Monday inside the Howe Avenue dealership's showroom.

The first report of the two-alarm fire came from someone who saw a car on fire inside the dealership, with flames and smoke billowing out the front of the building.

When fire crews arrived they called a second alarm as a precautionary measure. It took them a little more than a half-hour to control the flames after forcibly entering the building.

Investigators were still trying to figure out the official cause of the fire Monday morning, but George Grinzewitsch, the owner of the dealership, says he believes a converted Mercedes minivan caught fire in the middle of the night. He says the damages could close down his newly remodeled service department for a while.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. Three cars have been damaged. Officials say the bulk of the damage was limited to the showroom area.

Grinzewitsch reports he was waiting on the fire inspector to get a better idea of what repairs will look like.

The service department at the Howe Avenue location will be closed Monday, but other locations will be open for service. The sales showroom at will be open.