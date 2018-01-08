Forecasters Warn Rain Could Trigger Mudslides

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A flash flood warning has been issued for parts for Northern California and forecasters are warning rainfall the next two days could trigger mudslides in areas devastated by wildfires in October.

A storm moved in to the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday, snarling traffic during the morning commute and causing several accidents.

The flash flood watch is in effect from noon Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday and officials in Santa Rosa, one of the areas hardest hit by last year’s wildfires, say crews are standing by in case they are needed.

The National Weather Service has also issued a winter weather advisory for portions of the Sierra Nevada because higher than usual snow levels are expected Tuesday. The advisory says travelers should be wary of slippery roads, gusty winds and low visibility.