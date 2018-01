Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Now that recreational marijuana is legal in California, Kimberly Cargile, executive director of A Therapeutic Alternative, explains the importance of pot safety.

For first-time users Cargile says take it slow. Ask for a microdose, a one to two milligram dose, at your local dispensary when first starting out. Be sure to look for lab tested products.

When using edibles keep them away from children and pets and leave them in safe packaging.