Missing Elderly Man Found Dead after Getting Trapped in Drainage Ditch

TRUCKEE — The CHP reports a missing 85-year-old Nevada man was found dead Saturday in Soda Springs.

The elderly man from Sparks, Nevada was leaving the Soda Springs gas station parking lot around 12:30 a.m. when he drove his 2001 Nissan Frontier into a drainage ditch. He was able to exit the car but could not get out of the ditch.

A passing driver found the unresponsive 85-year-old eight hours later and emergency personnel determined he had died at the scene.

The identity of the man has not been reported.