Police: ‘Firework’ Inside Studio Movie Grill Was Actually a Battery

ROCKLIN — Rocklin Police say what was initially believed to be a firework that exploded inside the Studio Movie Grill was actually a battery.

Police say the incident happened around 7 p.m. Monday evening. Witnesses reported the object was thrown from the middle of the upper section, and it landed in a cloth purse several rows below.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.

Investigators say the battery is similar to what would be found inside a vaping device, and it doesn’t appear the battery had been tampered with. It was not immediately known what caused the fire, but vaping devices and electronic cigarettes have been known to occasionally explode.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact the Rocklin Police Department.