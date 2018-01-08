Police Investigate After Firework Thrown Inside Rocklin Theater During Movie

ROCKLIN — Police are investigating after a firework was set off inside a theater at the Studio Movie Grill in Rocklin on Monday night.

Police say the explosive was thrown from the middle of the upper section around 7 p.m. and landed inside a cloth purse belonging to a guest who was sitting several rows below.

The explosive was extinguished prior to police arriving.

No damage occurred to the theater and no one was injured.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact the Rocklin Police Department.