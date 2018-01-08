Police: Man Killed in North Sacramento Shooting

NORTH SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento man died Sunday from a gunshot wound.

Reports of the gunfire came in around 8:40 p.m. and officers later discovered Sacramento resident Christopher Dubriel, 45, with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital where he died.

Investigators with the Sacramento Police Department have not found the suspect in the shooting on Dale Avenue, just off of Santiago Avenue.

A motive in the shooting has not been determined.

