Popular Roseville Sandwich Place Burglarized 3 Times in a Year

ROSEVILLE -- The popular Mr. Subs sandwich restaurant in Roseville was broken into early Monday morning.

Owner Benny Hassanzdeh seemed chipper Monday, despite finding himself in a familiar, unfortunate position.

"I'm doing good. I'm doing good," he said.

His security alarm company called him a little before 4 a.m., telling him his shop on Cirby Way had been broken into. The thieves had made an unconventional entry -- throwing a cinder block through the roof.

"They throw the big rock first to see how far that rock goes, and then they came from that lane," Hassanzdeh said.

Straight down that makeshift lane, through the vent fan and onto the grill.

The burglars left greasy footprints all over the floors, busted the front door and broke large pieces of cooking equipment.

But oddly enough, nothing was stolen.

Hassanzdeh says this isn't the first time his store has been hit. A year ago, thieves broke in and stole $1,000 from the register. Since then, he hasn't left any money in the store.

During the summer, a drunk driver slammed into his glass wall that is now boarded up.

His shop was burgled again in late 2017.

"The end of last year, the broke in from back there," he said.

Hassanzdeh says he doesn't understand why these things keep happening.

"I have no clue, because I don't have nothing in here," he said. "I mean, we have some food."

Hassanzdeh says he is most disappointed that he can't serve his customers until Roseville PD finishes their investigation.

"We've been here for 30 years. I love them, they love me," Hassanzdeh said.

In the meantime, he's remaining optimistic -- that whoever did this will be caught, once and for all.