Sacramento Hospital Packed during Flu Season

SACRAMENTO -- Sutter Medical Center in Sacramento has been inundated with emergency room visitors in the last two weeks because of the flu.

"We're definitely having a higher number of admissions," Dr. Noah Hastings said. "The other conditions we're admitting patients for that might be exasperated by the flu are going up."

Hastings said the hospital has seen 50 to 60 more patients than normal.

"The entire hospital has been pretty packed. We're having people stay in the emergency room, 30 hours sometimes, waiting to get a room upstairs because we just don't have any availability," Hastings said.

The doctor noted that conditions in the Sacramento area aren't quite as severe as in Southern California, with a shortage of medicine and even more crowded hospitals.

Since October, state health officials say 27 people younger than 65 have died from the flu.