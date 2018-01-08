Wet Weather Brings Driving Dangers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLFAX -- More than two weeks into winter, as the rain is now comfortably separating us from fire season, some of the same first responders who were on the front lines of the fires, are now saving lives on the rain-soaked roadways.

An accident scene along Interstate 80 at Emigrant Gap was one of many on Monday.

CHP dispatch logs showed dozens of reported crashes in the Sacramento region throughout the day and into the night.

The Emigrant Gap rollover left two people trapped inside a sedan. Investigators believe the car hydroplaned coming westbound down a steep part of the interstate. It went off the freeway, crashing into trees, coming to rest near the bottom of a gully.

Rescuers had to use chainsaws to cut a path through the woods before they could bring the victims out to the awaiting ambulances. And they had to use the jaws of life to pry the driver’s side door off.

Both victims were conscious and talking on the way to the ambulance.

Investigators say speed on the wet pavement played a role in this, as well as a possible vehicle maintenance issue.

A reminder all of us: we can’t be too careful now that the rainy season has finally made a comeback.