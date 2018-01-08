Woman’s Body Found Inside South Land Park Home, Man Arrested on Murder Charges

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating after a woman’s body was found inside a home on Nevis Court.

Sunday, officers were called out to conduct a welfare check at a home on Nevis Court for an individual who had not been heard from in several days, police said.

When officers arrived at the home, they were not able to contact the residents. For the safety neighbors, the SWAT team came out to the home and, along with the Crisis Negotiation Team, tried to contact the residents of the home.

Officers were finally able to contact a man inside, who was then detained. Once inside, officers found a woman’s body.

The investigation remains active as homicide detectives, crime scene investigators and members of the Sacramento County Crime Lab have responded to the scene. Police have been on scene for nearly 30 hours.

Nevis Court will be closed for an extended period of time as the investigation continues.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office once next of kin have been notified.

A man has been arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on murder charges. His identity is not being released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to call the dispatch center at (916) 264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357) or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.