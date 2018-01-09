Crews Cleaning Up Fallen Tree in Gardenland Neighborhood

NORTH SACRAMENTO — AT&T and the City of Sacramento crews are in the Gardenland area on American Avenue cleaning up a fallen tree.

Neighbors say around 3 a.m. they heard a huge crashing sound — some people even thought it was an earthquake.

When they walked outside, they discovered a huge old tree fell onto the road.

Neighbors say within the last few years, there was a community fund raising effort to get the fallen tree trimmed down.

The canopy portion had been previously cut off but they didn’t have enough money to chop the tree down to the studs.

A parked car was smashed by the tree. No one was injured.

SMUD says their electrical lines are unaffected.