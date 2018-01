Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Crews are on the scene of a fatal collision that has caused most lanes on northbound I-5 at the 580 connector to be closed down.

The area where the accident occurred is just south of Tracy.

At this time, CHP has confirmed at least on fatality.

At least one person is dead in this early morning crash on I-5 north and 580 interchange. Semi-truck flattens a vehicle @FOX40 I ousted at least five vehicles involved#BREAKING pic.twitter.com/oI1R6M1yqI — Pedro Rivera (@PedroRiveraTV) January 9, 2018

It is not clear exactly how the accident happened but, approximately eight cars were involved and a semi-truck fatally struck a sedan.

Modesto CHP says the area should be cleared close to 8:30 a.m.

It was a pileup here on I-5 North and 580 interchange near Tracy @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/AUPgiuMa8e — Pedro Rivera (@PedroRiveraTV) January 9, 2018

I-5 NB is closed Howard to collision scene. To detour use state 99 and state route 33 near Tracy. The scene is expected to clear in an hour according to Modesto CHP @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/ysQJCd8pmB — Pedro Rivera (@PedroRiveraTV) January 9, 2018

