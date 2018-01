Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Lincoln- based business Fookie Fudge Factor is expanding in our area; they will also participate in the upcoming Sacramento Chocolate Salon on January 27.

With a passion for baking and a life-long fascination with chocolate, Lisa Dobson has always enjoyed making sweet treats for friends and family. Since everyone loved her cookies and famous fudge, she decided to combine them together.

Thus was born … The Fookie.