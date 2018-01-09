Jury Awards $4 Million to Former Black Panther Leader

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California jury has awarded more than $4 million in punitive damages to a former leader of the Black Panthers who was injured after an Oakland councilwoman pushed her during an argument over housing.

The jury on Monday found Oakland councilwoman Desley Brooks should pay $550,000 to Elaine Brown, who was injured after Brooks pushed her during a 2015 confrontation at a restaurant.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports the same jury last month found that Brooks was acting as a city employee and decided Oakland should pay Brown $3.8 million in damages.

The jury found that Brooks pushed Brown, who tumbled over a stack of chairs and suffered bruises and a torn rotator cuff.

Jurors found Brown — who was 72-year-old at the time — was the victim of elder abuse and battery.

OAKLAND OFFICIAL’S ABUSE OF POWER FINALLY CHECKED pic.twitter.com/qn9XqjIi5R — Elaine Brown (@sistaelaine) January 8, 2018